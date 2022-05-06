OM: how to get up?

After being eliminated in the Conference League, OM will play big at the end of the season. The Olympians are only three points ahead with a busy schedule. But, today, one wonders above all how they will raise their heads after such disillusionment.

A few weeks ago, we wondered what could stop this Olympique de Marseille. The Phocaeans were solid second in Ligue 1 with six points ahead of Monaco and Rennes, and above all the favorites in this double confrontation which pitted them against Feyenoord in the semi-finals of the Conference League.

But OM also had a week in which they could lose everything. First with the trip to Feyenoord then by receiving a disappointing Olympique Lyonnais this year, but who always take pleasure in defeating the Marseillais. This week ended with two defeats and therefore a loss of three points on the pursuers in Ligue 1, but also with an unfavorable waiver (2-3 defeat in the Netherlands) for a qualification in the final.

” It is sure that we are a little disappointed »

This Thursday, the Olympians failed to win at the Orange Vélodrome (0-0) and are therefore eliminated from the European Cup just one step from the last step. So inevitably, it will take a lot of courage to get up from this disillusionment and get back to the championship directly.

At a press conference this Friday, William Saliba tried to explain how to get back in place. ” It is sure that we are a little disappointed, we wanted to go to the end of this long competition. It’s in the first leg where we get into trouble. From the start of the second, we take this goal. Even though we pushed, we failed to score. Yesterday, we lacked the edge. We are a little disappointed. We are disappointed, but not defeated. We have a goal in the league. We don’t have time to be beaten down. We know what we didn’t do well, it could have played out in the first leg, you have to quickly forget. We have our destiny in our hands. You don’t have to regret. The championship is hard, we are second, we must not regret at the end and win these three matches “, explained the defender before continuing.

” We had moments like that in the season, moments that were less good. For two, three matches we didn’t score, we conceded goals. With this team there is a mentality, we always get up, that’s what we’re going to do on Sunday. We’re not going to let go to go all the way “, he concludes.