OM in the footsteps of Giovanni Simeone

Giovanni Simeone is one of the names studied by Pablo Longoria and Olympique de Marseille at the start of the transfer window.

Olympique de Marseille have their big striker, with Arkadiusz Milik (27). But the Pole, who is recovering from knee surgery that deprives him of Euro 2020, will not be able to do everything on his own next season. To support him, the Olympians scrutinize all directions and multiply the tracks.

We know that discussions are open and on track with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Konrad de la Fuente, American international winger (1 selection). TyC Sports Also teaches us this Wednesday that the Phocaeans are, at the request of Jorge Sampaoli, in the footsteps of Giovanni Simeone (25 years old).

Longoria and Sampaoli like it

According to our information, the file of the international striker albiceleste (5 capes, 1 goal), son of Diego Simeone emblematic coach of Atlético de Madrid, is indeed on the desk of Pablo Longoria. The Marseille president also appreciates his profile (6 goals and 2 assists in 33 Serie A appearances this season), but for the time being, no concrete discussion has been opened with his representatives.

Cagliari, with a contract with el Cholito until June 2024, is definitely a stronghold for the transfer window of OM, since the Sardinian doorman Alessio Cragno (26) also appeals to the residents of the Orange Vélodrome. What to imagine a strong axis for the next weeks of the transfer window? Business to follow.