OM inquired about Guido Rodriguez

After his coronation in Copa America with the Albiceleste, Argentinian midfielder Guido Rodriguez (27) is stirring up envy in Europe. Under contract with Real Betis Balompié until June 2024, the international with 10 caps were in the sights of Arsenal and Olympique de Marseille, but the two clubs were demotivated by the financial demands of the Verdiblancos.

Indeed, the release clause of the defensive midfielder accompanying his contract is more than 80 million euros, but Andalusian management would be ready to negotiate a lower price. However, the claims were still beyond the hopes of the Gunners and Phocaeans. Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini is counting Guido Rodriguez in his plans for the coming season and has communicated this to his managers.