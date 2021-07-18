OM is not alone on Thiago Almada

Yes Provence had spoken a few weeks ago of an interest of Olympique de Marseille for Thiago Almada, the Olympian club and Jorge Sampaoli would not ultimately be the only ones to be interested in the playmaker Velez Sarsfield. Also according to the Marseille daily, the former Velez coach Gabriel Heinze would like to enroll the player he launched as a professional in MLS. The former PSG and OM defender is currently coaching Atlanta United, one of the favorites in the American championship.

However, not sure that the American formation would be ready to align the 15 to 20 million euros that Velez asks to release his nugget of 20 years. Marseille president Pablo Longoria had been in discussions with the management of the Argentine club, but the midfielder summoned with Argentina for the Tokyo Olympics has not given any news to the Spanish leader for several weeks. He is the second Argentine to be tracked by OM after Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon.