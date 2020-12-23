OM: Jacques-Henri Eyraud justifies the choice Paul Aldridge

Appointed as special advisor to Jacques Henri Eyraud at the start of 2020 to facilitate the sale of high-value players to the Premier League, Paul Aldridge has not since made any transfers to England. A year after his arrival, the president’s adviser does not seem to be unanimous in the eyes of all. And while some observers still do not understand this choice, Jacques-Henri Eyraud wanted to put an end to the many speculations by justifying the contribution of his English advisor during an interview with the team this Wednesday.

“There was also a lot of misunderstanding with the arrival in the landscape of Paul Aldridge. He has always been positioned as a consultant, no more and no less, who should help us better understand the market in England, its evolution with Brexit on the horizon. I am always surprised to owe the proportions that can sometimes take decisions, if not words. You always have to make an effort to explain what you want to do, including internally. He is based in England and he works with Pablo ”, confided the Olympian president.