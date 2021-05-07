OM: Jordan Amavi discusses his extension

The news fell this Friday morning, Jordan Amavi extended his lease with OM until 2025. A great mark of confidence for the defender injured for more than four months. Now free of his physical glitches, the Olympian left side could well have an important role to play in the system shaped by Jorge Sampaoli. Present at a press conference, the person returned to this contract extension.

“I am very happy to extend my contract. During my absence I always discussed with my trainer and my president. It makes me very happy. I stay because I feel very good. We have a very good workforce. It’s OM, it’s not just any club. There is my family. I am also very happy to wear this jersey. I want to grow up with OM. Why not register for the long term, “ Amavi commented. The former Niçois will surely be keen to restore the confidence shown in him by his leaders …