OM: Jordan Amavi praises the new recruits

In an interview with the team, the left side of Olympique de Marseille Jordan Amavi (27) was asked about the new recruits, who arrived during this summer transfer window: “There is a good osmosis, they acclimatized very quickly, they answered present during the meetings. No one stays in their corner. This is very good. Mattéo (Guendouzi) is a very big mouth. Konrad (de la Fuente) speaks French, but he is very shy. Gerson, he learned to say “very, very, very tired”! “

The former French international hopefuls (10 caps) also admitted to being impressed by the friendly and preparation performances of Cengiz Ünder and Konrad de la Fuente: “I like Ünder. The match against Servette de Genève (OM 3-1 victory on July 15)! Without touching the ball, he does a body sham, the guy falls. He is lively, he has a beautiful left paw. Konrad, on the other side, we find out. Me, I had it in the marking in training, it is boring, it does not stop. It’s complicated to contain this type of player, they want the ball all the time, they are never tired ”, can we read in the columns of the daily edition of the day.