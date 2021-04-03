OM: Jorge Sampaoli defends Dimitri Payet

Despite 33 appearances in all competitions this season, Dimitri Payet is struggling to be decisive with Olympique de Marseille. For the moment, the Réunionese have scored only seven times for four assists. Expected at a better level, the number 10 Marseille is often the target of criticism. But for his part, Jorge Sampaoli is not worried. The former Atlético Mineiro coach, who defended his player, will work to get the best out of the midfield.

“I know Payet’s abilities, I spoke with him. He knows he is far from what we expect. He must regain a mental and physical form to become again the player so decisive that he was able to be for this club. The role of a coach is to get the best out of each player. If we manage to get the best out of Payet, the team will progress in attack because he has a lot of capacity due to his vision of the game. His current irregularity means that we do not see the best Payet on the field but he will try to return to its best decisive level “, the Argentinian explained to reporters.