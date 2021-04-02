OM: Jorge Sampaoli pessimistic about Arkadiusz Milik

This is the rumor that has made the supporters of Olympique de Marseille tremble in recent weeks. Arkadiusz Milik, the Polish goleador who arrived this winter from Naples would have a gentlemen’s agreement with OM so that he can join Juventus this summer. Asked about this at a press conference today, Jorge Sampaoli did not reassure Olympian fans through his response.

“In football, it is difficult to know if this or that player will stay. A player may be seduced by another opportunity at the end of the transfer window. Milik is a great player, of international level. The decision is up to him alone. We, of course, would very much like it to remain but to guarantee it to you today, given the movements of the transfer market, it is difficult. “ While Pablo Longoria explained some time ago that the club had control of the player, we now know that this is not the case. Will Sampaoli manage to convince the 27-year-old center-forward to stay next season? Nothing is less sure.