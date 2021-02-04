OM know the amount of Jorge Sampaoli’s release clause

Jorge Sampaoli would be one of the priority tracks studied by Olympique de Marseille to take over from André Villas-Boas. The Marseille club has inquired about the conditions of a possible deal. And according to ESPN in Brazil, the Argentinian’s contract, which runs until December 2021 with Atlético Mineiro, contains a release clause in the amount of approximately € 670,000 and the applicant receives approximately € 335,000 per month.

The Brazilian team, for its part, launched the seduction operation to keep Casilda’s technician until 2022. Discussions have been underway between management and its representatives for several weeks, well before the announced interest of the team. OM, and an XXL recruitment campaign has started, with the official arrival of Hulk (34 years old) and the imminent one of Nacho Fernandez (31 years old) from River Plate. The Phocéens are warned.