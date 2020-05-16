OM: lawyer Poulmaire does not believe in a sale

Lawyer Didier Poulmaire, who was involved in Frank McCourt’s takeover of OM in 2016, said on L’Équipe that the American businessman probably had no intention of setting anchor prematurely.

Should we believe in a sale of Olympique de Marseille in the near future? A key man in Frank McCourt’s takeover of the club in the summer of 2016, French lawyer Didier Poulmaire is convinced that the American owner has no intention of withdrawing so quickly.

“When Franck McCourt acquired the club, he did so with a long-term perspective. I’d be surprised if he’d changed. When you listen to Jacques-Henri Eyraud or the club, I have no reason to think that this could have changed,” said the lawyer, who was invited on Friday night to The Team.

Rumors called “fake news”

The opinion comes amid a crisis at OM, where coach André Villas-Boas appears to be on the move, which is combined with reports of Saudi billionaire Al-Walid bin Talal’s interest in taking control of the club. The sum of 250 million euros is thus circulating in the press. If this is true, Mr. Poulmaire believes that such a sale does not end in a snap of the fingers: “It takes between two to four months for quick operations, if not up to six months or even a year. It takes time.”

Shortly before on RMC Sport, Olympian President Jacques-Henri Eyraud said that the echoes of a possible sale were only “fake news”. “The club is not for sale,” he categorically denied.