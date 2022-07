The Steve Mandanda case is a real concern in Marseille. The legendary Olympique de Marseille goalkeeper had a very complicated year under Jorge Sampaoli. Often a substitute, the French international was going to take stock this summer of his situation. Obviously, he decided to leave OM to join Rennes. Pablo Longoria, its president, gave an update on all this at a press conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the presentation of the new coach, Igor Tudor.

