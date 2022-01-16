OM-LOSC: Jocelyn Gourvennec didn’t like the refereeing at all!

LOSC quickly found the fault, on a corner, against Olympique de Marseille this Sunday. But the northern club found itself above all at 10 at the half-hour mark for an exclusion of Benjamin André. The Dogues coach did not really appreciate the arbitration.

For many years, meetings between Olympique de Marseille and LOSC have been key matches in our beloved Ligue 1. Even more so this season since the Dogues are reigning French champions and OM have found a new going since the arrival on the sidelines of the Argentinian, Jorge Sampaoli, who has had some nice results this season.

So as much to say that the confrontation of this Sunday evening was scrutinized. Quickly, the Northerners found the fault thanks to their defender Sven Botman, on a perfectly kicked corner. We thought everything was going to roll for the men of Jocelyn Gourvennec, but ultimately, crash. In the 31st minute, Benjamin André was warned by the referee for a dispute.

” Frankly, it’s not in the spirit of the game to put a red after 32 minutes »

Less than a minute later, following a high recovery from Dimitri Payet, the former Ajaccien made a more than gross foul on Mattéo Guendouzi in front of the box. Result of the races, second yellow and red card. In the post-match press conference, Jocelyn Gourvennec seemed a bit nervous and especially found the refereeing severe.

” The exclusion is extremely severe, it changes the game. I don’t want to get into that, I’m not a fan of criticizing referees, I find it harsh, it leaves you wondering… Perhaps, frankly, it’s not in the spirit of the game to put a red after 32 minutes. It has a big impact on the game. At eleven against eleven, we controlled the game. Take two boxes on situations like that, I find it very severe “, he let go with the mine of the bad days. What is certain is that he was far from having lost his temper.