OM: Luan Peres, David Luiz … the defensive work continues

According to information from Provence, central Santos Luan Peres is expected early next week for the signing of his lease, he who would return to Europe after a failed stint at Club Brugge. Recruited for a check of 4.5 M €, he would be the second recruit in defense after the formalization of the final transfer of Leonardo Balerdi. He should find his pal in central hinge Alvaro Gonzalez, extended until 2024, from next season. But another Brazilian tracked should not join OM this summer. Former Arsenal David Luiz would not have responded to Pablo Longoria’s contract proposal, since he would demand too high a remuneration for Marseille’s finances.

An aborted file which could jeopardize the departure of the Croatian Duje Caleta-Car, which is however on the market but no satisfactory offer for the Marseille management. Loaned to OGC Nice last season, Arsenal central defender William Saliba should also join the Commandery in the form of a loan with a purchase option of 10 million euros. Finally, Lucas Perrin would be in the small papers of Clermont Foot for a loan without an option to buy, but Jorge Sampaoli has not yet made a decision because he could keep him as a rotation element in his workforce.