OM: Luis Henrique wants to have his say

If OM and Torino seem to have agreed on his loan, Luis Henrique is waiting to see and is evaluating other concrete options elsewhere.

Olympique de Marseille is progressing slowly in its degreasing operation. Alongside Kevin Strootman, Duje Caleta-Car or Jordan Amavi, Luis Henrique (20) is a designated candidate at the start. Moreover, according to echoes of the Italian press, the Marseille club has even reached an agreement with Torino on the basis of a one-season loan from the striker with a purchase option set at around 6 M€. The Garnets must now agree with the Brazilian and his representatives.

The latter have, according to our information, not been made aware of the fairly advanced negotiations between Turinese and Phocaeans, following from afar, through the media, the famous meeting of this Wednesday between the two directions. However, they are on the same wavelength as Pablo Longoria and his teams: finding a way out this summer in order to regain confidence and playing time.

Other options elsewhere

The Auriverde advisers have been at work for several weeks on their side, as explained Provence. If a team of L1 had appeared in December, it is no longer relevant. According to our information, they have keys, some quite concrete, in Spain and the Netherlands, two championships where, according to them, the former Botafogo could better express his qualities and his potential. Further meetings are scheduled for the coming days.

Luis Henrique, under contract until June 2025, and his staff therefore also intend to bring offers that they deem more in line with their project. OM, which is therefore already well advanced with Toro without the Transalpine being close to the native of João Pessoa, is therefore warned, the file will not be a simple formality …