OM: Marco Otero confirms his departure from Valencia

The technical director of the Valencia FC academy, Marco Otero, published Monday evening on Twitter a message in which he announces leaving the Valencian club. He should very quickly officially join the Olympique de Marseille of President Pablo Longoria, the two men have already worked together in Valencia. Otero will thus become the new director of the OM training center.

“Thank you for believing in youth football, winning is not enough. When it comes to sharing knowledge and experiences, making me feel a plus from day one. Thank you, for passing on your Valencia FC DNA to me and for allowing me to be part of it, a feeling that will be eternal”wrote Marco Otero on his account Twitter.