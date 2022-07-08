OM: Matteo Guendouzi pays tribute to Steve Mandanda

Now on the side of Stade Rennais, Steve Mandanda left Olympique de Marseille leaving an indelible mark. Matteo Guendouzi, who was able to rub shoulders with him for a season, wanted to pay him a little tribute.

It was on his Twitter account that the neo-international tricolor expressed himself in a sentence full of respect and admiration: “Honored and proud to have been able to evolve alongside you @SteveMandanda. I wish you the best in this new LEGEND adventure! »

Honored and proud to have been able to evolve alongside you @SteveMandanda I wish you the best in this new LEGEND adventure! pic.twitter.com/7QW6wwBD0t — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) July 8, 2022