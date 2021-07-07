OM: Mattéo Guendouzi talks about his Parisian past

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mattéo Guendouzi (22), loaned with option to buy to OM, was presented to the media. The opportunity for the new Marseille player to talk about his Parisian past, he who was in pre-training at PSG between 2005 and 2014.

“I played at PSG at a very young age. I lived in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, it was the club in my city, I represented it as a young player. Today I am focused on OM, I am here to do great things with the club, the fans, the people of Marseille. I have received great love from the supporters and I will return to them on the pitch. I’m going to wet the jersey even more at OM ”. The message has passed!