OM: Matteo Guendouzi tried to keep Kamara

Date:

In a pre-match press conference this Thursday, Matteo Guendouzi returned to the hot news of the Olympian transfer window at the end of the season. The OM midfielder was notably questioned about the Boubacar Kamara case, at the end of his contract and who should therefore leave free this summer. The former Arsenal midfielder has admitted trying to convince his team-mate to stay in Marseille.

“I had the chance to know her long before OM, she is a friend. I knew the man and the footballer. He is having an extraordinary season, he is one of the players who still allow us to be in the running for qualification for the Champions League on the 38th day. I do not know if he will have the opportunity to extend at the end of the season. I am not in negotiations myself. But I hope he will extend, because he is a player from here. He grew up here, he started here and his family is here. Of course, I told him that we still had great things to do together at OM. But I will respect his choice whatever it is.

Previous articlePremier League: Chelsea officially qualified for the Champions League, Everton maintained after overthrowing Crystal Palace

