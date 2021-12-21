OM: Mattéo Guendouzi’s plea for vaccination

Advocacy for vaccination is not just the prerogative of the French government. Indeed, in a press conference before the last match of the year 2021 against Reims, this Wednesday within the framework of the 19th day of Ligue 1, Mattéo Guendouzi, the midfielder of the Olympique de Marseille, encouraged all the world to get vaccinated.

