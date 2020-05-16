OM: McCourt also asks Villas-Boas to stay

Frank McCourt wants his coach André Villas-Boas to stay at OM, he said in a statement sent to AFP on Saturday, agreeing with the position of the president, Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

Frank McCourt is also positioning himself to retain André Villas-Boas. The American owner of Olympique de Marseille, very discreet since the beginning of the crisis, spoke in a statement to let it be known that he wants the Portuguese coach to stay at the club and extend his contract.

The businessman “spoke with André Villas-Boas” on Saturday and “told him that he was perfectly aligned” with President Jacques-Henri Eyraud to “propose to André to continue to be the coach of OM beyond the end of his current contract,” it says in the statement leaked by AFP. However, if the Portuguese coach “made the decision to leave OM for reasons of his own, Frank would wish him the best for his future,” it said.

McCourt responds to club sale rumours

André Villas-Boas could still leave OM, which he led to second place in Ligue 1 and thus in the Champions League, for the first time in seven years.

Earlier in the season he had linked his fate to that of sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta. However, the man who recruited him this summer left the club on Thursday, leaving doubts about a departure from “AVB”. On Friday, “JHE” expressed its wish on RMC that the Portuguese technician would remain “still many years” at OM.

Faced with the persistent rumour of a takeover of OM by a Saudi billionaire, McCourt also “reaffirmed how fully committed he is to OM and the project for years to come”.