Home Sports News football OM: McCourt also asks Villas-Boas to stay
Sports Newsfootball

OM: McCourt also asks Villas-Boas to stay

By kenyan

Frank McCourt wants his coach André Villas-Boas to stay at OM, he said in a statement sent to AFP on Saturday, agreeing with the position of the president, Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

Frank McCourt is also positioning himself to retain André Villas-Boas. The American owner of Olympique de Marseille, very discreet since the beginning of the crisis, spoke in a statement to let it be known that he wants the Portuguese coach to stay at the club and extend his contract.

The businessman “spoke with André Villas-Boas” on Saturday and “told him that he was perfectly aligned” with President Jacques-Henri Eyraud to “propose to André to continue to be the coach of OM beyond the end of his current contract,” it says in the statement leaked by AFP. However, if the Portuguese coach “made the decision to leave OM for reasons of his own, Frank would wish him the best for his future,” it said.

McCourt responds to club sale rumours

André Villas-Boas could still leave OM, which he led to second place in Ligue 1 and thus in the Champions League, for the first time in seven years.

Earlier in the season he had linked his fate to that of sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta. However, the man who recruited him this summer left the club on Thursday, leaving doubts about a departure from “AVB”. On Friday, “JHE” expressed its wish on RMC that the Portuguese technician would remain “still many years” at OM.

Faced with the persistent rumour of a takeover of OM by a Saudi billionaire, McCourt also “reaffirmed how fully committed he is to OM and the project for years to come”.

Previous articleLa Liga: Javier Tebas’ brother works on Covid-19 vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

football

La Liga: Javier Tebas’ brother works on Covid-19 vaccine

kenyan -
While Javier Tebas is working to restart La Liga, which he organizes as president of the Spanish Football League, his brother Pablo...
Read more
football

Bundesliga behind closed doors: Todibo insults Haaland, everyone hears it

kenyan -
Viewers of the Dortmund-Schalke derby could hear French defender Jean-Clair Todibo insulting Norwegian striker Erling Haaland during the first half of the Bundesliga clash....
Read more
football

Serie A: the date of 13 June is confirmed at “99%” for the recovery

kenyan -
Giovanni Malago, president of the Italian Olympic Committee (Coni), estimated on Thursday at "99%" the chances of seeing Serie A go again on 13...
Read more
15,632FansLike
3,452FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Stop exaggerating covid-19 numbers for the sake of politics – Kimani Ngunjiri to Uhuru and Raila

News Connie Mukenyi -
Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has come out accusing the government, particularly president Uhuru and Raila, of using Covid-19 numbers for politics. According...
Read more

RIP! Photos from Tecra Muigai’s funeral

News Connie Mukenyi -
Tecra Muigai was laid to rest on Saturday the 16th of May at her father's land in Naivasha Nakuru county. She was the last...
Read more

We will reveal Msando killers-Oscar Sudi

News Stanley Kasee -
Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Bahati counterpart Kimani wa Ngunjiri have expressed their fears that their lives are on danger. The two...
Read more

Uhuru extends lockdown by another 21 days, closes Tanzania, Somalia border

Health Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the ongoing dusk to dawn curfew throughout the country for 21 more days until June 6, 2020. Uhuru also banned...
Read more

Africa could face up to 250 million COVID-19 infections, 190,000 deaths – WHO

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Africa could face up to 250 million possible COVID-19 infections if containment measures fail. These are the words from the World Health Organization for the...
Read more

#Ruai: Another callous demolition leaves Kenyans homeless

News Chuoyo Protus -
Hundreds of Kenyans in Ruai found themselves homeless after the government destroyed their homes last night. According to sources, the heavy machinery moved into the...
Read more

Uhuru, Raila kick-start BBI referendum

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are laying the ground for the BBI referendum. They have gazetted the Referendum Bill,2020. On 15th May, officials...
Read more

You are broke, insecure and toxic in your relationships – Dubai socialite Caroline claps back at Vera Sidika

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Dubai based socialite Caroline Brooks has called out fellow socialite Vera Sidika brewing an online beef. This was after Queen Vee took to Instagram,...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke