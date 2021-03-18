OM: Michael Cuisance announces the color for his future

Disappointing since the start of the season, Michael Cuisance, on loan from Bayern Munich to OM, has come back well since the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli. This Thursday, at a press conference, he announced his wish for his future.

Like Pol Lirola, Olivier Ntcham, Arkadiusz Milik and Leonardo Balerdi, Michael Cuisance is only loaned to Olympique de Marseille. In all these operations, the Marseille club has a purchase option and can therefore decide to lift it at the end of the season. Regarding the Pole, OM in hand, but the player took the opportunity of an interview to announce his wishes. Pol Lirola has also expressed his wishes. Doubt remains concerning Leonardo Balerdi and Olivier Ntcham.

For Michael Cuisance, it’s different. Landed last summer from Bayern Munich with the label of young crack, he was very disappointing. Since the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli, he has come into play twice in the final moments of the meetings against Rennes and Brest. And the native of Strasbourg (21) was twice decisive by scoring in both matches, giving a precious victory against SRFC (1-0) and a good break against SB29 (3-1).

” My wish is to stay at OM “

This Thursday, he was present at a pre-match press conference against Nice. Beyond the explanations concerning his physical and psychological state, he also explained what was going to be made of his future: ” there are follow-ups (from Bayern Munich, editor’s note), contacts with my agent, but they leave me a little alone, I focus on OM, not on Bayern. We have a place in Europe to look for, my concern at the moment is OM “.

But he did not stop there and said he wanted to stay at OM next season. ” A second loan here? I didn’t think about it, you tell me. We did not have any discussions. I am focused on OM, I want to regain my level. I don’t deserve to stay compared to what I’ve done before. Now I want to do what I can do and prove that I can stay here. I am with a coach who I like who likes to attack, who I like a lot. My wish is to stay at OM », He concluded on the subject. Pablo Longoria will have his work cut out for him!