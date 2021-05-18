OM: Michaël Cuisance was too “personal” …

Loaned to Olympique de Marseille by Bayern Munich, Michaël Cuisance (21) had landed on the Canebière with a great desire to finally prove his talent and, above all, to grab playing time. Little used in the first team in Munich , the midfielder did not have the expected success in Marseille.

Used 23 times in Ligue 1 (2 goals), Cuisance is hardly played under the orders of Jorge Sampaoli (5 matches, 1 start). Discarded by the Argentinian for the end of the season, the former Gladbach player will not be retained. And France Football reveals that Sampaoli let him know that he didn’t want him anymore because he was too individualistic in training.