OM: Milik back in Serie A this summer?

Arrived this winter from Naples for ten million euros, is Arkadiusz Milik the great striker so hoped for by the Olympian people? Hit in the thigh against Lens on February 3, he has, for now, not really had the opportunity to show himself in the jersey of Olympique de Marseille, despite his goal against the Sang-et-Or . At 26, the Polish international still has many years ahead of him to prove to OM supporters that he can become the darling of the Stade Vélodrome, unless the former Naples striker packs his bags earlier than planned.

As revealed Gianluca Di Marzio today, Milik would have a release clause in his contract which would revolve around 12 million euros, the equivalent of what Marseille paid to Naples this winter. Often cited from the Juventus coast, or more recently from the Roma side, he could therefore return to Italy this summer if a contender wishes to lift this option.