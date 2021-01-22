Home Sports football OM: Milik in the squad for the match against Monaco!
Sportsfootball

OM: Milik in the squad for the match against Monaco!

By kenyan

Arkadiusz Milik officially became an Olympique de Marseille player on Thursday evening. And the Polish international, although short of competition, could very quickly discover Ligue 1. Indeed, at a press conference, coach André Villas-Boas announced that his new striker would be present in the group called for face AS Monaco on Saturday night.

“He’s going to be in the squad but won’t start. We’ll see if we can give him minutes or not. but he will prepare for the match against Rennes the following week ”, launched AVB to the media. So we could perhaps get a glimpse of the Pole on Saturday.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke