OM: Milik in the squad for the match against Monaco!

Arkadiusz Milik officially became an Olympique de Marseille player on Thursday evening. And the Polish international, although short of competition, could very quickly discover Ligue 1. Indeed, at a press conference, coach André Villas-Boas announced that his new striker would be present in the group called for face AS Monaco on Saturday night.

“He’s going to be in the squad but won’t start. We’ll see if we can give him minutes or not. but he will prepare for the match against Rennes the following week ”, launched AVB to the media. So we could perhaps get a glimpse of the Pole on Saturday.