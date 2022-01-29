OM – Montpellier: match notes

At the end of a match which they nevertheless clearly dominated, OM had to go as far as penalties to get rid of Montpellier (1-1, 5-4 after pens). The Marseillais spin in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France.

As part of the knockout stages of the Coupe de France, Olympique de Marseille hosted Montpellier this Saturday at 9 p.m. At the Orange Vélodrome, Jorge Sampaoli’s men presented themselves in a 4-3-3. In goal, Lopez was preferred to Mandanda. On the attacking front, Henrique and Under accompanied Payet while Milik started on the bench. On the side of the MHSC, Olivier Dall’Oglio, deprived of many executives (Savanier, Germain or even Mavididi, suspended), opted for a 4-2-3-1 carried by Wahi, tenured in point. A meeting that the Olympians got off to a perfect start. Found on the right side by Payet, Ünder transplanted in the middle and quickly rolled up a shot from the left from 20 meters (8th). In vain.

A lack of success which summed up the first act. Dominating (68% possession, 9 shots, 2 on target) and despite several interesting collective movements, the Marseillais could not find the fault, like this free kick from Payet finding the Hérault bar (36th). Suffering from the pressing of the Phocaeans, the MHSC struggled to exist offensively.

OM go into the quarters

Upon returning from the locker room, the face hardly changed. Master of the debates, OM insisted but neither Lirola (52nd), nor Payet (60th), nor Under – sickened by Bertaud (67th) – made the difference. Cornered, Montpellier ended up cracking. If Ünder, very active this evening, found the post after a new attempt by Payet (72nd), the newcomer Milik was not asked to deliver his people from a good recovery following a mess (1- 0.74e). But when nothing seemed to be able to happen to OM, the Hérault club relaunched on one of their only offensive. On a long floating and innocuous ball, the Marseille defense forgot and the young Makouana lobbed Lopez with a header to equalize (1-1, 80th). Stung raw, the Phocaeans went back on the attack but Under, author of a magnificent curling shot from the left, still saw the frame slipping away (85th).

In the process, perfectly launched by Payet, the Turkish winger presented himself against Bertaud but procrastinated somewhat and found the gloves of the Hérault doorman (87th). Despite strong pressure from Marseille in the dying seconds, the two teams, back to back at the end of regulation time, were therefore going to have to decide on a decisive penalty shootout. And in that game, it was OM who came out on top (1-1, 5-4 on pens) thanks, in particular, to a stoppage by Lopez on Ristic’s attempt. A snatch victory that allows the Olympians to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Man of the match: Guendouzi (7): very active and present everywhere on the lawn of the Vélodrome (as usual), he directed the game well when necessary, also making differences in his dribbling. He could even have shaken the net a few times, which would have improved his new good match with OM. When his team struggled offensively, he didn’t hesitate to offer to create a surplus.

OM

Lopez (6): he was lined up as goalkeeper only on the score sheet, because on the field, Pau Lopez spent his time outside his area almost like a libero. With a very high OM defence, the Spanish goalkeeper very often cut the opposing pass lines, and even the counter-attacks by not hesitating to intervene far from his goal. But Pau Lopez also used his hands in this match as when he intervened well on the strike of Sambia (27th). He could have done better on the Montpellier goal (80th). But he made up for it well in the penalty shootout.

Lirola (3.5): in his right lane, the Spanish side was much too discreet to be able to weigh in this match. Very little found, little available, he finally went through the meeting without really bringing anything to his team. He was replaced by Bakambu in the 54th. The Congolese striker was very discreet in this match.

Saliba (6): in a defense that played very high throughout the match, William Saliba once again wandered off. Always clean in his raises and his interventions, he was also very clever in his placement to very often put his opponents in an offside position. And when he saw the Montpellier go in depth, his speed allowed him to catch up.

Caleta-Car (4.5): the 2018 vice-world champion delivered a rather mixed performance. At the start, he appeared strong behind, especially in duels, both on the ground and in the air, and serene in his interventions. He was always coordinated with Saliba especially to play the offside perfectly. But as the match progressed, he lacked accuracy in his interventions. He is at fault on the Montpellier goal with a questionable placement then a missed intervention.

Fathers (5): aligned as a left piston, he had more trouble than his defensive partners, especially in front of the activity of Sambia who rose a lot for. All the Montpellier offensives have also gone over to his side. As he played very high, he was not particularly comfortable defensively. Offensively, we saw very little except for this strike (48th).

Guendouzi (7): see above

Kamara (5.5): rather discreet in front of the defense, he tried to speed up the game or force the Montpellier lock several times, but he lacked precision in the last meters. He did the job defensively especially in the first period when he magnetized all the balls. Perhaps he should have contributed more offensively by following the actions of his attackers. But it’s a consistent performance overall.

Rodier (5.5): the first spearhead of this Olympian team, the versatile Marseillais spent a good part of the match as the second attacker, circling around Payet without much success at the start. Even if he played fair, he struggled to shine offensively. Milik’s entry did him a lot of good since he returned to a role he knows well and masters better.

Luis Henrique (4): holder on the left side of the Marseille attack, Luis Henrique had the opportunity to score points in the hierarchy of attackers. But the Brazilian once again missed his match. Very little found in the first period, he never knew how to shine in this match neither by his speed nor by his quality of dribbling. Replaced by Milik at the 54th. The Pole, in turmoil in recent days, responded and scored on his only opportunity with a nice shot on a second ball (74th).

Under (6.5): as so often now, the Turkish international was the most prominent Marseille striker in this meeting. Technically comfortable, he touched a lot of balls and managed to make the difference in one against one when his team was stopped. Like Payet, he sometimes lacked that little extra that would have allowed him to be decisive in this match (64th, 72nd and above all 87th).

Payet (6): in this role of fake number nine that he adores, Dimitri Payet showed himself to be available in this match without really being dangerous. We can take up this nice free kick on the bar (34th) and a few corners well struck. But overall, he missed several passes and simple gestures for a player of this caliber (72nd, 89th).

Montpellier

Bertaud (6.5): The Montpellier goalkeeper was rather quiet in the first period, but his crucial stop before half-time on a strike from Guendouzi (44th) started his match. He then chained many serious shots like the crosses he captured well (62nd, 63rd), his beautiful tap left hand on Under’s shot, his save on Payet’s (72nd), or even the latter very nice stop at close range against the Turk once again (87th). However, he did not stop any of Marseille’s shots on goal.

Souquet (6): The Montpellier right-back had a serious game. He tried to help offensively as with his center (14th). Defensively he was rather serious, like his good intervention on Payet (20th) or his good against 1m in front of the goal line (51st). He has generally mastered the Marseille incursions on his side well. However, he lost the ball in midfield forcing Ristic to foul Payet, causing a dangerous free kick sent to the crossbar by the Marseille playmaker.

Coza (5.5): Like his partner in the central defense, Cozza had a good match against the various Marseille attacks. He didn’t make any mistakes and didn’t leave much space in the middle. He won most of his duels but he had more trouble in his long transmissions (2/8).

Sakho (6): The former captain of PSG was the author of a very solid match, always very clean in the transmissions (96% successful passes), he tried to jump the lines with long passes for his attackers, as on his decisive pass for Makouana. He was also decisive in his interventions as during his good intervention on Kamara (33rd) or his recovery (59th). He was the author of a very serious game defensively, always remaining upright and preventing a good number of Marseille incursions. As a boss, he scored the first shot on goal of the session with a low cross shot.

Ristic (4.5): The Serbian international (7 selections), author of the fault on Payet who will give the free kick which will end up on the bar (35th), had a decent match, without making any big mistakes but also without helping the outposts . He missed his shot on goal, synonymous with elimination for Montpellier.

Leroy (4.5): The young midfielder (21 years old) was the author of a correct match, being present in the midfield. He was the author of a good recovery in midfield then a deep pass for Wahi (38th), or another very important one on Payet (90th) but he also lost the majority of his duels (5 /13 duels won). He scored his shot on goal with a cross shot on the inside post.

Chotard (5.5): The Hérault number 5 was present in the Montpellier midfield, losing very little ball (4) and passing almost all his passes (96%), except his recovery on Milik in the area which offered the goal to the Marseillais. He was generally one of the best on his team, helping defensively, as evidenced by his three counter strikes.

Calf (4): The number 10 of the MHSC did not play his best game, losing all his duels and not offering enough offensively, apart from his good opening (14th) or his good center at the first post not taken up by Gioacchini 53rd. However, he was the author of a terrible ball loss near his surface bringing the dangerous strike from Guendouzi (44th). Replaced by Sacha Delaye (78th)

Sambia (4): The Montpellier winger was rather discreet against OM, not offering offensively, apart from this shot on target from outside the box (28th).

Wahi (3): Complicated match for the Hérault center forward who did not have many chances. He was well launched in depth by Leroy but was too altruistic in wanting to shift Mollet rather than hit. He will only have touched 11 balls and managed 3 passes. He was replaced by Beni Makouana (70th) who scored the Montpellier equalizer a few minutes later after a good ball from Sakho (78th).

Gioacchini (3): The young American international (21 years old – 8 selections) will not have had many more chances than his attacking partner. He was the author of his team’s first opportunity with a non-dangerous header on target (14th). He could have taken over a center at the first post from Mollet (53rd). He was, however, good in defensive heading from a corner (55th, 65th). Replaced by Yanis Guermouche (78th)