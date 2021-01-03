OM: Napoli sporting director reacts to Milik rumor

Arkadiusz Milik is already one of the attractions of this winter transfer window. Placardized in Naples by Gattuso, the Polish striker will most certainly leave southern Italy in January. Announced close to OM, the Neapolitan sports director Cristiano Giuntoli said at the microphone of Sky Sports that the entourage of the 26-year-old striker was indeed in discussion “There is no special situation for him at the moment. There are discussions with some clubs, we will see if any interesting offers arrive. ”

At the end of the contract this summer, Milik should bring in around ten million euros to his club in the event of a transfer to the transfer window. The former Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen player hasn’t played a single game this season and hasn’t even been called up to the Europa League. He will therefore have to find an adequate physical condition before being fully efficient. Last season, he scored 11 goals in 26 Serie A games.