OM: Nemanja Radonjic soon on loan in the Premier League?

Nemanja Radonjic’s adventure at OM is written in dotted lines. The striker has known ups and downs since his arrival in Marseille, while he has shown his talent in sequences but remains most of the time far from the offensive priorities of these coaches. The proof this year when André Villas-Boas seems reluctant to use it regularly.

Still young, the 24-year-old Serb could have to go to harden elsewhere, in the form of a loan. This would also be a solution considered by Olympian leaders according to the Daily Mirror. Thus, the tabloid evokes West Ham and Southampton among the clubs interested in the winger in 8 appearances this season, and affirms that OM have put the player on the market for loans for the next winter transfer window. The Serb is likely to have to pack his bags.