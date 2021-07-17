OM: new offer for Pol Lirola

Based on information from Sky Sport Italia, Fiorentina would have received a new offer from Olympique de Marseille for its Spaniard Pol Lirola. A payment spread over several years of 12 million euros would have been offered to the Viola to find the right side, loaned to the Marseille club last season. The amount is equivalent to the call option attached to his six-month loan.

Arrived at the Vélodrome last January, Pol Lirola was quickly appreciated by the Marseille fans, in particular thanks to a double against FC Lorient last April to offer the victory to his family in the last minutes (3-2). In six months in all competitions, he scored 2 goals (in Ligue 1) and delivered 3 assists (2 in L1, 1 in the Coupe de France).