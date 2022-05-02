OM-OL: the terrible week of the Marseillais

OM had a great week ahead. But with two defeats, everything is in question. This week will be decisive from every point of view.

Olympique de Marseille, last Monday morning, had everything to have a smile on their face and above all a head full of dreams. Jorge Sampaoli’s men had just beaten Reims to a snatch (1-0) and were preparing to experience a week of all emotions with a Conference League semi-final first leg in Rotterdam against Feyenoord before hosting OL at the Orange Velodrome. But nothing went as planned.

After having taken quite a broth in the first period in Dutch lands and having suffered an incredible error from Duje Caleta-Car at the start of the second half, Dimitri Payet and his team could not do better than to lose three goals to two. They will therefore have to do a feat in Marseille, this Thursday, to experience a new European final. We thought they were going to redeem themselves in a packed Velodrome this Sunday at the Olympico. If the arbitration was not in their favor, they still delivered a poor performance. They lost by three goals to nil and saw their lead melt away. They are only three points ahead of Monaco and Rennes.

OM can lose everything

Asked about all this in the mixed zone after the match on Sunday evening, the Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez rightly admitted that the week was complicated while already turning to Thursday’s return semi-final in the Europa League Conference: “It’s not the first time it’s happened, it’s been a lot of times that we concede goals. We lose our heads a little and therefore it is more difficult. Tomorrow will be another day but this week has been very bad. There will also be a lot of people at the stadium here, and we have to do our job.”

This week has therefore been one of all disappointments and you will have to be mentally strong to recover from it. The end of the season depends on it. Today, OM can lose absolutely everything: a European Cup final and above all a podium at the end of the year when they have occupied it for a good part of the year. If the sun is at its zenith at the moment in Marseille, not sure that everything will be fine when training resumes this week where fatigue could be felt, even if Pau Lopez admitted that it was not not one of the causes of the latest negative results.