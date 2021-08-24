OM: Pablo Fernandez, a very bloody physical trainer …

The moment filmed by Amazon cameras shocked more than one. While chaos reigned on the lawn of the Allianz Riviera on Sunday evening, a member of the staff of the Olympique de Marseille went to a Nice supporter present on the lawn to give him a terrible punch. Admittedly, the Riviera fan had nothing to do there, but the fact remains that he was knocked out and was still in the hospital yesterday.

Today, we know more about the man who made the punch. This is the physical trainer Pablo Fernandez. He is undoubtedly the Phocaean who risks being the hardest sanctioned. Corn The team teaches us in his edition of the day that this Fernandez is a rather bloody man. Thus, last spring, he would have already failed to fight with several OM players, including Valère Germain. It puts you a man …