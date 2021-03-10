OM: Pablo Longoria and the “new episode” in club history

A long-awaited great first. This Wednesday evening against Stade Rennais (late match of the 22nd day of Ligue 1), the new coach of Olympique de Marseille Jorge Sampaoli will make his debut on the Marseille bench. Asked before the start of the game, the president of the Olympian club Pablo Longoria spoke of the start of a new episode in the history of OM.

“We’re restarting. The story is always the one that everyone has built together. But above all, it is a new episode to find the identity and adapt to the new reality and the identity of Sampaoli. (…) We play football for the passion, the supporters, the pleasure of returning to amateurism. It is important because we do it for people, for fun, and it is the most important thing that we must have in the head ”, said the Phocaean boss on Canal + Sport.