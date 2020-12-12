Home Sports football OM: Pablo Longoria applied to AS Monaco
Sportsfootball

OM: Pablo Longoria applied to AS Monaco

By kenyan

After the departure of Andoni Zubizarreta last May, Olympique de Marseille was looking for its new “Head of Football”, and had decided to bet on an atypical profile, namely that of Pablo Longoria. The 33-year-old Spaniard, who started as a Newcastle scout at the age of 21, before taking off and passing through Atalanta, Juventus where he also led scouting, ultimately decided to accept a new challenge in Valencia, that of sports director.

But in the fall of 2019, Longoria made the choice to pack up and thus joined the Marseille club, which would not have been his first choice. Indeed, the team reveals this Saturday that at the end of his history with club Che, the Spanish sports director applied to the sports management of AS Monaco. The latter is said to have even met Vice-President Oleg Petrov as part of a ticket with coach Marcelino Garcia Toral, to which Petrov ultimately preferred Robert Moreno. Despite a few weeks of discussions, the Principality club finally decided to bet on Paul Mitchell, thus leaving the field open to the Marseille club.

Related news

LdC, racist incident: Achille Webo sends a message to PSG

football kenyan -
While the coach of the Istanbul club Okan Buruk spoke in an interview with the team this Saturday, declared that Pierre Achille Webo had...
Read more

Barça: Ronald Koeman spoke with Miralem Pjanic

football kenyan -
This summer, Miralem Pjanic joined the ranks of FC Barcelona to his delight after four years spent in Turin. A dream realized by...
Read more

Bayern: Real Madrid do not lose hope for David Alaba

football kenyan -
To this day and since December 1, the departure of David Alaba is no longer in doubt. Indeed, the Austrian international defender who...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Governor Joho brags after Uhuru drives him in locally-manufactured vehicle

Business Stanley Kasee -
Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho has bragged about the honor he had of being driven by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a locally assembled...
Read more

Joyce Omondi leaves Switch TV

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated gospel musician Joyce Omondi has called it quits at Switch Tv after hosting the Full Circle for almost two years. Omondi took to her Instagram...
Read more

Covid-19: event in Boston generated 330,000 cases in the US and...

World kenyan -
Illustrative image of a positive test for Coronavirus Image: Disclosure / Pixabay A study released yesterday...
Read more

Beauty contest winner soldier is expelled from Russian military service

World kenyan -
Anna Khramtsova, 32, was expelled from Russian military service after winning a beauty contest Image: Reproduction / east2westnews ...
Read more

Kamene Goro explains why she tolerated her toxic husband for long

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Kiss FM radio presenter Kamene Goro has never shied away from talking about her failed marriage as she uses her story to teach others. The...
Read more

Uhuru meets with ODM’s Msambweni candidate

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta met up with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Msambweni MP aspirant Omar Idd Boga on Friday the 11th of December 2020. The...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke