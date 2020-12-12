OM: Pablo Longoria applied to AS Monaco

After the departure of Andoni Zubizarreta last May, Olympique de Marseille was looking for its new “Head of Football”, and had decided to bet on an atypical profile, namely that of Pablo Longoria. The 33-year-old Spaniard, who started as a Newcastle scout at the age of 21, before taking off and passing through Atalanta, Juventus where he also led scouting, ultimately decided to accept a new challenge in Valencia, that of sports director.

But in the fall of 2019, Longoria made the choice to pack up and thus joined the Marseille club, which would not have been his first choice. Indeed, the team reveals this Saturday that at the end of his history with club Che, the Spanish sports director applied to the sports management of AS Monaco. The latter is said to have even met Vice-President Oleg Petrov as part of a ticket with coach Marcelino Garcia Toral, to which Petrov ultimately preferred Robert Moreno. Despite a few weeks of discussions, the Principality club finally decided to bet on Paul Mitchell, thus leaving the field open to the Marseille club.