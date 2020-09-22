Home Sports football OM: Pablo Longoria does not rule out recruiting a second striker!
The Marseille club is about to welcome the young Brazilian Luis Henrique. But Pablo Longoria does not refrain from enlisting another attacker.

Olympique de Marseille is active in its transfer window. At the end of the draw against LOSC (1-1), André Villas-Boas surprised his audience by announcing that the Marseille club would soon welcome a young striker. “He’s a young striker, 18-19 years old. He can play on the three attacking posts, it’s not a pure center forward, but yes it’s a nugget. I hope he will arrive in a good state of mind, we are awaiting the medical examination to confirm but there is an agreement between the two parties. Yes, I think it will be settled on Wednesday ”.

Since then, the name of this hope has filtered and it is Botafogo player Luis Henrique. A Brazilian hope supposed to land in exchange for a check for € 10 million. However, if you took a few minutes to read the outline of our presentation of the player, you may have noticed that Luis Henrique does not really have the profile of a real goalscorer.

Sell ​​before you buy

Not a concern for the “Head of Football” of OM, Pablo Longoria, whose goal with this future reinforcement is to polish it for resale with a big added value. And especially, The team reveals that the Spaniard confides in private that he does not rule out recruiting a striker with more classic characteristics.

On paper, it should be remembered that the last rumors from the hall indicated that Frank McCourt had agreed to release up to € 20 million to strengthen the attack of his OM. Theoretically, if Luis Henrique costs 10 M €, there are ten more to spend. But it will not be so simple since the sports daily specifies that Longoria has been clear: Marseille will have to sell beforehand to hope for the arrival of an attacking hearth.

