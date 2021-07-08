OM: Pablo Longoria takes stock of the Ribéry track

Asked about the continuation of the summer transfer window on the sidelines of the presentation of rookie Gerson, Pablo Longoria raised the rumor of a possible return of Franck Ribéry to Olympique de Marseille.

OM attracts, OM makes people talk, OM sells paper and attracts clicks. In this period of transfer window, very animated on the side of the Commanderie, there are many rumors of transfer window linking players of all stripes to Olympique de Marseille. Normal. OM launched its transfer window on the hats of wheels, announcing 4 recruits: Konrad De La Fuente (FC Barcelona), Cengiz Under (AS Roma), Gerson (Flamengo) and Mattéo Guendouzi (Arsenal). If others are expected (goalkeeper Pau Lopez, defender Luan Pérez …), all the tracks mentioned here and there do not lead to Pablo Longoria.

Others, more surprising, come from elsewhere (undoubtedly from a spatio-temporal fault). Yesterday, we learned that Hatem Ben Arfa was linked to the Marseille club. The sports director of the Marseille club was quick to extinguish the rumor. Today, another name came out: that of Franck Ribéry. Olympian from 2005 to 2007, he is 38 years old and after two seasons at Fiorentina free as the air. Will the native of Boulogne-sur-Mer make his comeback at the Vélodrome? Or like Didier Drogba, will he leave the supporters with their memories?

“I don’t like people taking advantage of an institution like OM”

Asked on the sidelines of the presentation of rookie Gerson, Pablo Longoria mentioned the rumor of a possible return of Franck Ribéry to Olympique de Marseille. “First news ! I can only show respect to Franck Ribéry, but for the moment, we already have four offensive players: Cengiz (Under), Konrad (De la Fuente), Luis Henrique, Nemanja Radonjic … normal that rumors come out, there are a lot of names. You know, these are market rumors. It’s normal,” first declared, surprised but not fooled, the architect of the Olympique de Marseille.

Before being much more virulent, pointing the finger at the rumors, each more eccentric than the other, linked to the Marseille club. “I prefer to talk about cases that will close rather than individual cases that are just rumors. Yesterday, I made a point of making the remark on the case of Hatem (Ben Arfa, announced in the viewfinder of OM, editor’s note), for a question of institutional respect. I don’t like people to take advantage of a historic institution like OM, ” he concluded. This should offer Pablo Longoria a few more points in the polls. Pablo 2022!