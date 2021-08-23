OM: Pablo Longoria tells about his ubiquitous evening at the Allianz Riviera

At the end of the incidents that occurred during Nice-OM on Sunday evening, the Marseille president, Pablo Longoria, told why the Marseille club did not wish to resume the match, stopped in the 75th minute by the referee.

“How do we accept that a physical trainer hits a fan and a member of security hits one of our players?” (…) The physical trainer of OM (Pablo Fernandez) knocked out one of them. He dries it. He’s still in the emergency room. Indeed, there is overflow after that “, explained Jean-Pierre Rivère, president of OGC Nice the day after the incidents that occurred during Nice-OM, on Sunday evening. But while the Marseille reaction was expected, Pablo Longoria told his version of the facts and explained why OM had decided not to resume.

“There were moments of tension. I can get angry in a game, against myself or against decisions, but I don’t insult anyone. It’s my ethics. We did not get caught with the president, there was no type of aggression. And it was José Cobos (ex-player of OGC Nice, now municipal councilor delegated to sports events) who was great, who calmed the enthusiasm of everyone ”, explained the Marseille president to Provence.

“If we had equalized, how would we have left the stadium?”

Before justifying his choice not to resume the meeting, a quarter of an hour before the end of regulation time. “My resolution was quickly taken, for a matter of principle. If we accept that, we accept everything. To protect my players, they weren’t safe. We can accept that there are hotter stadiums than others, public pressure is normal, but you cannot accept the slightest possibility that supporters could enter the field and attack the players. “

However, the Spanish leader explained that he was not aware that OM could lose if the club refused to return to the pitch. “What if we had equalized on this corner?” What would have happened, how would we have left the stadium? We never go out to 1-1 (…) The referee explained that his decision was to stop the match and that he was required to restart it for questions of public order. No one told us that we would lose if we didn’t come back to the field ”, he added.

While OGC Nice has been named the winner of this meeting for the moment, the incidents at the Allianz Riviera are still likely to cause a lot of talk …