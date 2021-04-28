HomeSportsfootballOM: Pablo Longoria will not support PSG against Manchester City
Sportsfootball

OM: Pablo Longoria will not support PSG against Manchester City

By kenyan

A few hours from the shock of these semi-finals of the Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City this Wednesday (9 p.m.), the president of Olympique de Marseille, Pablo Longoria, was in a press conference. Obviously, the Spanish leader was asked about the PSG-OM rivalry, and he explained half-heartedly that he was not going to support the capital club during this double confrontation.

“It’s a good, difficult question. I am the president of OM, I have football codes. I am the first to respect the rivalry. I know the culture of the club and I respect the rivalry. ” Pablo Longoria has therefore made his choice, which will appeal to Olympian fans.

