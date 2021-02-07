Home Sports football OM-PSG: Parisian supporters support Jacques-Henri Eyraud!
Sportsfootball

OM-PSG: Parisian supporters support Jacques-Henri Eyraud!

By kenyan

A few hours before the Classic between OM and PSG, tension is mounting. The supporters of both teams are already in place and are already starting to tease each other. PSG unveiled a banner full of humor this Sunday.

Remember, passing on the chain Telefoot, OM President Jacques-Henri Eyraud returned to the incidents at the Olympian training center. He notably qualified the OM of recent years by using “OM of chaos” and “OM of shenanigans” which referred to the Bernard Tapie era. A statement that made Parisian supporters smile a lot, who unveiled a banner: “The OM of chaos, shenanigans… Support for JHE. “ Good atmosphere.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke