OM-PSG: Parisian supporters support Jacques-Henri Eyraud!

A few hours before the Classic between OM and PSG, tension is mounting. The supporters of both teams are already in place and are already starting to tease each other. PSG unveiled a banner full of humor this Sunday.

Remember, passing on the chain Telefoot, OM President Jacques-Henri Eyraud returned to the incidents at the Olympian training center. He notably qualified the OM of recent years by using “OM of chaos” and “OM of shenanigans” which referred to the Bernard Tapie era. A statement that made Parisian supporters smile a lot, who unveiled a banner: “The OM of chaos, shenanigans… Support for JHE. “ Good atmosphere.