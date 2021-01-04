OM reactivates the Fabien Centonze track

Looking for a right-back this winter, Olympique de Marseille saw him pass under the nose Joakim Maehle, gone to Atalanta. The Fabien Centonze slope has just resurfaced.

At the very end of the transfer window, the phones rang a lot on the side of the Olympique de Marseille. And for good reason, Bouna Sarr, the right side of the Marseille club, was sold to Bayern Munich, leaving alone for this position Hiroki Sakai, who is starting to age (30 years). Therefore, in the dying hours, the Marseillais looked for a player to complete their squad.

The director of football, Pablo Longoria, had set his sights on the young Dane of Genk, Joakim Maehle. The case finally collapsed at the very end of the transfer window. This winter, OM has established three priorities to strengthen itself: the position of right side, that of attacker and finally that of left side. Regarding the striker, all eyes are on Italy.

Fabien Centonze was already in the small papers

Indeed, the Polish Arkadiusz Milik (Naples) is at the end of his contract in six months and no longer plays. Except that financially, it costs at least ten million euros and the finances of the OM are bloodless. On the other hand, for the position of right-back, little has filtered out since the famous Maehle joined Atalanta Bergamo.

In today’s edition, Provence tells us that Pablo Longoria would have reactivated the track leading to the defender of Metz, Fabien Centonze (24 years old). A time announced as a possible joker, the former Lensois had finally stayed in Moselle. It remains to be seen whether, this winter, the last runners-up of Paris SG in the league will be able to be convincing enough.