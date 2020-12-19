OM-Reims: the official lineup

Everything was going so well for Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1. Defeated by Rennes on Wednesday night (1-2), the Olympians were before this match on a series of six league wins. With two games less than the three teams placed in front of them – Lille, PSG, OL – the Phocéens (4th) would even be leaders in the event of victory in these late matches. After a week marked by the black anger of André Villas-Boas with the journalists, place on the ground with the reception of Reims, 17th, with only one victory away this season.

For this match, the Portuguese tactician must in particular compose without Amavi and Sanson, injured. Initially suspended, Gueye is finally there, OM having appealed against the sanction and the case of the former Le Havre will be reviewed later. Regarding the XI, Mandanda is in goal, with a Sakai – Alvaro – Caleta-Car – Nagatomo quartet in front of him. In the midfield, we find Kamara, Rongier and therefore Gueye, while Thauvin and Payet will accompany Benedetto in front. Opposite, David Guion established Rajkovic in the cages, with a Faes-Abdelhamid duo in front of him. Foket and De Smet will provide entertainment on the sides. Cassama, Chavalerin, Cafaro, Berisha and Zeneli take place in the midfield, with Boulaye Dia, whose name has often been linked to OM, in front to try to hurt the Marseille rearguard.

Official lineup

OM: Mandanda – Sakai, Gonzalez, Caleta-Car, Nagatomo – Rongier, Kamara, Gueye – Thauvin, Benedetto, Payet

Reims: Rajkovic – Foket, Faes, Abdelhamid, De Smet – Cassama, Chavalerin – Cafaro, Berisha, Zeneli – Dia