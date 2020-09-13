Home Sports football OM responds to PSG ultras
Sportsfootball

OM responds to PSG ultras

By kenyan

In the afternoon, several banners from PSG supporters, including Le Collectif ultras Paris (CUP), animated social networks. Several shocked public opinion, including a bandage deployed near the Eiffel Tower which aroused the indignation of the anti-homophobia collective Rouge Direct.

So inevitably, the defeat of PSG (0-1) against Marseille, a first for 10 years, delighted the Marseille supporters but also the Marseille club which split a simple tweet with one word: Karma and in using the same photo on the same bridge but with a significantly different banner.

Related news

football

PSG: Neymar lets loose on Alvaro Gonzalez

kenyan -
Olympique de Marseille ended a nine-year scarcity against PSG by winning (1-0) at the Parc des Princes. A Classic that has been...
Read more
football

Alessandro Florenzi reacts to his first with PSG

kenyan -
The most prominent player on the side of PSG during the Classic lost to OM (0-1), new recruit Alessandro Florenzi did not miss...
Read more
football

PSG-OM: Leonardo’s black anger over arbitration

kenyan -
At the end of a muscular match between the two teams, OM won against PSG after nine years of famine. Asked about an...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,773FansLike
3,532FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

Javier Tebas’ focus on Lionel Messi

football kenyan -
La Liga surprised everyone by issuing a press release as the Messi soap opera was in full swing. The institution which governs the...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Stade Rennais: Nicolas Holveck’s update on the Mbaye Niang, Clément Grenier...

football kenyan -
The Breton club officially presented its new recruit Serhou Guirassy to the media. The opportunity for the Rennes president to tackle the summer...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke