OM seek to get rid of undesirables, Xavi will do everything to convince Dembélé to stay

The undesirable players that OM are looking to sell, Barça are still hoping for Ousmane Dembélé’s extension, and Real Madrid are opening the door to several of their European champions: find the latest information in your Foot Transfer market press review the sports press.

OM hopes for a degreasing this summer

Before carrying out the snapping recruitment wanted by the supporters, it will be necessary to degrease, and especially to get rid of the undesirables. As with every transfer window, Duje Ćaleta-Car is one of the names that comes up insistently. Since his contract ends in June 2023, the amount should not exceed 15 M€. Among the players invited to pack, Luis Henrique is in a good position. Negotiations are said to be underway with Torino for a loan with an option to buy €6 million. Finally, we cannot miss the case of Álvaro González. For the newspaper Phocean, negotiations for a termination of his contract are underway and they could still last a while. Kevin Strootman, Nemanja Radonjic and Jordan Amavi are also pushed out because Jorge Sampaoli will not be counting on them next season.

Barça’s confidence to keep Ousmane Dembélé

At the end of the contract in the coming days, Ousmane Dembélé still has the choice to continue at Barça or to join another club. But be careful because according to The Team, Xavi is doing everything to convince the tricolor winger to stay. The manager trusts him completely, and wants to see him in his workforce during the recovery on July 4th. The player, he makes Culés his priority for the future. He would ignore rumors sending him to Chelsea or PSG.

Real Madrid also want to part ways with undesirables

Marco Asensio has still not extended with Real Madrid, his contract ending in June 2022. The club know he is very well rated and selling him is the best solution for the leaders according to brand. Madrid would also open the exit door for Dani Ceballos. The Spaniard takes a dim view of the arrival of Aurélien Tchouameni and feels that his playing time will be reduced, except that Ceballos wants his place with La Roja for the next World Cup. The Madrid midfielder is ready to join a club that will promise him the title of indisputable holder. It would cost 10 million euros to secure his services. The Casa Blanca also hope to send Luka Jovic, Reinier and Takefusa Kubo on loan this summer.