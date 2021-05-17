OM steps on the accelerator for Gerson

Olympique de Marseille seems determined to follow through on its ideas for Gerson. Serious things have started.

Accelerator kick. Olympique de Marseille have decided to step up a gear for Gerson (23). The Phocéens had made a first offer to the tune of € 25 million including bonus. Flamengo retorted, hoping for a fixed € 25 million and bonuses that could push the operation up to € 30 million.

Discussions are continuing. O Globoesporte reveals that the Marseilles emissaries (Tulio De Melo, the former Manceau and Lille in particular) met with the leaders of the carioca club on Saturday evening to continue to negotiate the details of the operation. In question, the content and amount of bonuses (number of matches played, selections), but also an insurance contract.

OM will go all the way

Flamengo would indeed like to count on the services of his brilliant midfielder, under contract until December 2023, until the opening of the transfer market in Europe, ideally wishing to be able to align him as long as possible in the final stages. of the state championship of Rio de Janeiro and the Copa Libertadores. And to do this, both parties intend to protect themselves with this insurance policy.

O Globoesporte specifies that the father and agent of the player was present at this meeting and that the exchanges therefore also started between the representatives of the young man and the Marseille negotiators. We also learn that the latter will not leave Rio until a final decision is taken by both parties. Things are clear: OM really want Gerson.