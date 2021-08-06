HomeSportsfootballOM: Steve Mandanda and his future in the French team
OM: Steve Mandanda and his future in the French team

By kenyan

In an interview with Provence, Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda (36) said he has not yet discussed his future with the French team with his coach Didier Deschamps: “No, but that’s a logical thing. We have a boy like Mike Maignan and others behind, very close, who can join the group. I don’t know how it’s going to be. But there is a logical continuation. I don’t know more, but even if it’s hard, it will be normal, at some point, not to be there anymore »

Asked about a possible convocation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the international tricolor (34 caps) is not sure of his presence in the future list of 23: “I didn’t set a goal for myself. I have already had the chance to experience all these competitions. If I’m there, so much the better, otherwise I would have had a great international career and that’s something, whether you like the goalkeeper that I am or not, that you can’t take me away. I am proud to have lived what I lived with the Blues ”, he said to the Marseille daily.

