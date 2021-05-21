OM: Steve Mandanda is not afraid of competition and wants to stay No.1

Present at a press conference, Steve Mandanda spoke about the future arrival of a goalkeeper at OM. The Marseille captain, who knows there will be competition, has clearly displayed his ambitions.

Emblematic goalkeeper of Olympique de Marseille, Steve Mandanda is still number 1 in Marseille’s cages. This season again, the Olympian captain has played 43 games in all competitions and Yohann Pelé, his competitor, has failed to take his place. The former Manceau leaving this summer, the leaders of OM will have to find another goalkeeper to come and compete at the French international, called for Euro 2020. But this time, the Marseille board is looking for more a number 1 bis than a number 2. What to worry about the 36-year-old player?

Faced with the press this Friday, before the last match of the season in Metz (38th day of Ligue 1, Sunday at 9 p.m.), Steve Mandanda remained confident: “There is nothing to claim or say. We know the contractual situation of goalkeepers today at OM. Obviously, there is a search for leaders to take guardians and complete this list. Personally, I’m here. The competition, I have it all the time we will say with my performances. I just have to be good if I want to play, period, and that’s what’s going to happen next season. I have no problem with that, I’m very happy with it. ”

Sampaoli: “Steve will also have to motivate himself to stay at a high level”

Under contract until June 2024, Steve Mandanda is ready to perform to keep his number 1 status. “Yes, otherwise I would have left and I would have stopped. It’s categorical, for sure: if I feel that I no longer have the strength, the level, I must stop ”, chained the former element of Crystal Palace, confident in front of reporters. Performance, in training or in matches, will therefore necessarily make the difference. And before his visit to a press conference, Jorge Sampaoli put a little pressure on him.

“Steve’s advantage is his experience at the club, he’s an emblem of the club. The additional goalkeeper, if he comes, will have to have the ability to compete with a player who is very important within the institution and who is a role model for everyone in the locker room. Steve is part of the history of the club, he will also have to fight with a competitor. A player like Steve will also have to motivate himself to stay at a high level and be able to compete ”, said the Argentinian technician. See you next season for a potential duel.