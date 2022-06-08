OM: Steve Mandanda likes Rennes well but…

Already announced in the viewfinder of OGC Nice by us, Steve Mandanda now pleases Stade Rennais. But the Breton leaders are still thinking of Walter Benítez from OGC Nice and the matter is far from over.

If football fans can still enjoy the Nations League, the 2021-2022 season is definitely over as far as European Championships and Cups are concerned. But as often with the approach of summer, everyone is waiting for the summer transfer window, which will also open its doors this Friday, June 10 in Ligue 1. Behind the scenes, the clubs are necessarily busy to complete important files. . On the Stade Rennais side, the priority is to find a goalkeeper. And we could well witness a game of musical chairs.

Barred by fierce competition from Pau Lopez in the goal of Olympique de Marseille, Steve Mandanda is more than ever on the departure of La Canebière despite a contract which runs until June 2024. As we revealed to you exclusively on Foot Transfer market, OGC Nice quickly looked into his case and the Riviera club did not let go of the matter. But the competition will be fierce. According to the daily The Team, Bruno Génésio’s Stade Rennais, precisely, is greatly interested in the 37-year-old doorman. Information that we are able to confirm to you. But the case is far from over.

Mandanda in competition with Benitez

If Steve Mandanda is in the sights of the Breton club, he is not the only one since according to our information, the current goalkeeper of Olympique de Marseille is quite simply in competition for an arrival at Roazhon Park with Walter Benítez, currently at … OGC Nice! Precisely, near the Allianz Riviera, the Argentinian is no longer considered essential and the Aiglons want, according to our information, to make room to install Marcin Bulka as number 1 in the cages.

So what will Steve Mandanda do, he who returned to Marseille in 2017 after a stint at Crystal Palace? The transfer window has only just begun but the French international (34 selections) could be spoiled for choice. If Stade Rennais goes further, a number 1 spot therefore seems to be reaching out to him there, since Alfred Gomis has greatly disappointed despite his 32 matches played in all competitions in 2021-2022.