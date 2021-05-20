OM: summit meeting for Gerson’s transfer this Thursday

An important meeting is scheduled for Thursday and will determine what happens next in Operation Gerson.

While the summer transfer window has not yet opened, Olympique de Marseille is already very active behind the scenes. In recent days, the Marseille club has been digging the track leading to Gerson, the Flamengo midfielder. A few hours ago, we announced to you exclusively that the Olympian leaders were going to formulate an offer of 32 M € to try to secure the services of the 23-year-old player, the Brazilian club hoping for 30 M € with 10% on the resale or € 35 million. And the next few hours could be decisive.

According to daily information The team, a decisive meeting is to be held this Thursday in Brazil between the Carioca club and the representatives of OM in this matter, namely the former Lille native Tulio de Melo and the agent Pascal Carbon. Still according to our colleagues and their source, the negotiations “Are progressing well” between the two stables. Yes, but here it is, according to O Globoesporte, the left-hander, hesitates strongly.

Gerson finally not thrilled?

The Brazilian media reveals that he has even already informed some relatives and some of his teammates that he would not accept OM’s offer. He would not be particularly excited by a return to Europe, he who has already played for AS Roma and Fiorentina. The Carioca would favor stability, with his relatives and his family. Better, Flamengo could offer him a salary increase in the coming weeks. His coach Rogério Ceni in any case sent him a clear message this Wednesday evening after the draw against the LDU in Quito (2-2, Copa Libertadores).

“I talk to him every day. I want him to stay, he is essential. I understand the needs, but since we arrived we have not had any reinforcements. Maintaining Gerson is important if we are to be champions. But I don’t pay the bills so I just give my opinion. For me, we should keep Gerson and recruit three players. But there is the pandemic, the economic crisis … The club is making efforts to be in order. Gerson is fine, he is happy to be here. I don’t see the point of leaving ”, released the Mengão technician at a press conference. Unless there is a new turnaround, a cold snap is shaping up for OM …