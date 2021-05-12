OM takes the temperature for Jérémie Boga

Undermined by the Covid-19, Jérémie Boga is experiencing a 2020-21 season less successful than the previous one. This does not prevent the Ivorian international from keeping a good odds on the transfer market in Italy, but also in France where OL and especially OM have taken some information.

It is enough to look at the contours of the OM workforce to understand the enormous construction site that awaits Pablo Longoria this summer. Between players at the end of the contract who are not retained or who are leaving (Yuto Nagatomo, Yohann Pelé, Florian Thauvin, Christopher Rocchia, Valère Germain and Saîf-Eddine Khaoui in particular), the non-retained loaned players (Michael Cuisance and Olivier Ntcham), the loaned players to the important purchase option and whose future in Marseille is uncertain (Leonardo Balerdi, Pol Lirola) and the candidates for departure (Duje Caleta Car, Boubacar Kamara, Hiroki Sakai and Nemanja Radonjic or even Arkadiusz Milik), the face of OM version 2021-22 will have almost nothing to do with that of this season.

Obviously, the new Marseille president will have to work harder and activate his networks to rebuild a team up to the ambitions of the Marseille club. With a lower payroll, a lot of big transfers past definitively amortized (Mandanda, Payet, Germain, Mitroglou and many others), Longoria should have a little leeway on two, three files. Enough to allow him to have between 15 and 20 M € for one or two top players. If the Argentinian nugget of Velez Sarsfield Thiago Almada is not far from having given his agreement, the boss of OM is exploring other avenues and a player he particularly likes, Jérémie Boga.

OM and Pablo Longoria took information

Less performing this season than the 2019-20 season (11 goals and 2 assists in 34 Serie A matches), the former best dribbler in Italy keeps a good rating on the transfer market in Italy, but also in France. OL have made informal contact with the Italian club and are considering bringing in both Sassuolo’s coach Roberto de Zerbi and the twirling attacking midfielder. According to our information, Pablo Longoria, always attentive to the Italian market, is testing the waters and is thinking very seriously about the possibility of recruiting the player trained at ASPTT Marseille this summer, whose value is estimated at around twenty million Euros by the president of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnavalli.

Obviously on the side of the Marseille club, the time is not for haste and the final result of Ligue 1 as well as the sales made in the first weeks of the transfer window will allow to know more about the sum that will be allocated to the transfer window. in Marseille. One thing is certain, he will be sorely lacking players of the caliber and profile of Boga next season at the Orange Vélodrome. On the side of the main interested party, there is no doubt that the latter will be attentive to a concrete approach from his heart club … To be continued.