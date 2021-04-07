OM talks with Benfica for Gedson Fernandes!

Tossed from club to club by Benfica, Gedson Fernandes could finally settle down next season. Olympique de Marseille makes his eyes soft and has already initiated discussions with the Portuguese club, which is currently lending him to Galatasaray.

Gedson Fernandes’ young career is already very busy. The 22-year-old midfielder, trained at Benfica, has already experienced three different championships. The first, Portugal of course, the second during a loan in England on the side of Tottenham and finally this year, in Turkey, where the SLB loaned him to Galatasaray. But next year he could experience yet another championship if we believe the information from Turkey.

Indeed, this Wednesday, the day of Bayern Munich-PSG in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Fotomaç understands that the right-handed midfielder will not be retained by Galatasaray at the end of the season. The Turkish newspaper also explains that Olympique de Marseille would like to recover it next season. In this sense, the Phocéens, probably its new president, Pablo Longoria, accelerated.

OM is not happy with Ntcham

It is explained that OM have approached Benfica to start discussions. And these would not revolve around a new loan, but a transfer. According to the specialized site Transfermarkt, its value would now reach 12.5 million euros. A value that has fallen considerably, since it ultimately plays very little, since it reached in January 2019, € 22 million.

The media explains that the interest of the Marseillais for Gedson Fernandes would come from the fact that they would not be happy with the contribution of Olivier Ntcham, landed this winter, at the very end of the transfer window, in Marseille on loan from Celtic Glasgow. It must be said that he plays little and that he has not convinced the first coach, Nasser Larguet, and for the moment not the second Jorge Sampaoli. OM therefore want to make another big blow this summer while the site seems immense …