OM: the beautiful evening of revenge Valentin Rongier

Left aside during the start of the season, Valentin Rongier celebrated his first tenure at the Orange Vélodrome this Saturday evening against ASSE. He sparkled and will give Jorge Sampaoli a headache.

Valentin Rongier’s season had not really started under the best auspices. Indeed, the former Nantes, relatively disappointing last season, saw arrive in his midfield Gerson and Mattéo Guendouzi at the summer market. Worse still, Pape Gueye seemed to pass him while Boubacar Kamara was still there.

During the first day of the championship, while he was warming up quietly along the stands of the Mosson, he received a bottle in the face, opening his lip and forcing him to have to give up his idea of ​​coming into play. then played 19 minutes at the Vélodrome against Bordeaux, then 34 minutes in the infamous OGC Nice-OM.

The timorous Rongier is gone

But, this Saturday evening, surprise. Jorge Sampaoli decided to make him start on the right flank of the midfielder, replacing Kamara, the latter taking place in the midfield where a Pope Gueye evolves on the bench. In this role of midfielder and right defender in the defensive phase, he excelled. In the first period, he already tried three strikes on goal, a sign that he feels confident, as he confessed at a press conference: ” I don’t think about it because the position in which the coach asks me to evolve physically is difficult. Playing sideways in the defensive phase and being in the box in an attacking situation, lucidity is difficult. I have to keep working. My heel leaves me alone. We had a good preparation, I finished the match with cramps, which is not usual for me. I will continue to work like this“.

In the second half, it was another thing. Always so aggressive on the ball carrier, we found him a technique that had been forgotten during his last outings under the Marseille tunic. As if the timid Valentin Rongier had disappeared, it was he who offered the goal of the advantage to Gerson with a flat foot, before leaving (74th) to a well-deserved standing ovation. A performance that should reshuffle the cards at a time when Sampaoli obtained the signature of Pol Lirola, who can also play in this part of the field …